Man dies of burns, his father to be charged with murder

MANGALURU

01 July 2021 19:51 IST

Nine days after suffering burns when his father set him on fire, Swameet Shetty (25) died in a private hospital here on Thursday.

There was a heated exchange between Swameet Shetty and his father, Vishwanath Shetty (51), over tying cows in the cowshed in their house in Kopparigeguttu of Jeppinamogaru on June 21. Vishwanath Shetty is accused of pouring petrol over his son and setting him on fire. Swameet Shetty was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kuntikana here. Vishwanath Shetty has been arrested on the charge of attempt to murder and under other provisions of Indian Penal Code.

The Kankanady Police said that Swameet Shetty died of burns at 10.30 a.m. on Thursday. Vishwanath Shetty will now be charged with murder, the police said.

Arrested

The Uppinanagady Police have arrested Yatiraj (30) of Manjeshwar in Kerala and Santosh (18) of Bilinele village in Kadaba taluk for their involvement in the theft of an autorickshaw from Uppinangady. The police said that the autorickshaw operated by Naveen K. was stolen from a shed outside the driver’s house on June 19. The police caught the accused near Nekkilady Check-post and recovered the vehicle on June 29.