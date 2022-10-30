Man dies after fishing boat capsizes

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 30, 2022 23:00 IST

A 77-year-old resident of Adyar, Robert Ferao, died after the boat he was on capsized at Adyar Katte on Sunday evening.

The Mangaluru Rural Police said that Robert Ferao had taken his small boat for fishing. At Adyar Katte, the boat got caught in cross current and it capsized. Local fishermen helped Ferao reach the shore. He, however, died before reaching a hospital, the police said.

Arrested

The Vitla Police arrested Mohammed Asif of Kanyana village of Bantwal taluk after he failed to appear before the jurisdictional court.

The police said that 23-year-old Asif was arrested a year ago for violation of provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Following his failure to appear before court, a non-bailable warrant had been issued.

A team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Jayaram arrested Asif on Saturday and produced him before the jurisdictional magistrate who remanded the accused to 15 days in judicial custody.

In another case, the Puttur Rural Police arrested K.S. Sandesh of Nettanige Mudnur of Puttur taluk for not appearing before the jurisdictional court for several weeks.

The police said that 32-year-old Sandesh is an accused in a case booked under the provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He went abroad and did not appear before court.

Soon after he arrived at the Mumbai airport on Saturday, Immigration personnel secured him and handed him over to the Mumbai Police. Soon after, Puttur Rural Police took Sandesh into custody and produced him on Sunday before the magistrate who remanded Sandesh in judicial custody.

