Man dead, five injured as van topples at Nejar

A man was killed and five were injured when a van toppled near Nejar in Malpe police station limits in Udupi district on Wednesday.
According to the police, the van was carrying 13 “huli veshadharis” from Kemmannu to Santhekatte, when the driver, Vishal, tried to overtake a motorcycle at Nejar and lost control over the vehicle and it toppled.
Six men — five “huli veshadharis” and the driver — were injured. They were rushed to Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, where one “huli veshadhari”, Sumanth (22), died. The remaining are receiving treatment.
