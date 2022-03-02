Man, daughter killed in road accident

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police T. Ganesh Pai (58) of Coastal Security Police and his daughter Gayatri (27) died after they were hit by a bus of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation at Kalianpur-Santekatte Junction on National Highway 66 in Udupi district on Wednesday.

Udupi Traffic Police said that Pai had come there to pick his daughter, a bank employee, who had arrived by bus from Gadag early in the morning.

Pai was riding a moped with his daughter on the pillion seat towards their house in Tenkanidiyoor and had crossed the National Highway 66 carriageway towards Mangaluru. Then, as he crossed the other carriageway towards Kundapur and was entering the service road at around 5.30 a.m., the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus operating between Thiruvananthapuram and Kollur hit the moped. The two were thrown off the vehicle.

Gayatri was declared brought dead at the Udupi District Hospital. Pai was taken to a speciality hospital and then back to the District Hospital where he died.

A case for an offence under Section 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus driver K. Sanish Mohan, the police said.