Mangaluru

Man convicted of raping minor

An additional district and sessions court-cum-special court on Friday found a man guilty of rape and sexual harassment of a minor girl. Convicting Kishore Bhayya, 36, of Uttar Pradesh, who resides at Bolara Labour Colony, of offences under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC and 5 and 6 of Pocso Act, II Additional District and Sessions Judge B.R. Pallavi posted the case to pronounce the sentence at the next hearing.

Arguing for the State on the chargesheet presented by Inspector Kalavathi from the Women’s Police Station, Public Prosecutor C. Venkataramana Swamy said the accused had raped a 13-year-old when his wife had gone to her parents for delivery in 2016. Following the silence of the victim, he continued his act, the prosecution argued. When the girl was found not to be well, she was taken to a government hospital where she was found to be pregnant. Later, the victim was delivered of a girl. The victim’s mother had complained to the police.

DNA tests on the baby and the accused proved that he was the father.

