Man, constable file plaints against each other

Both claim they had been hit

A constable from the Kota police station in Udupi district has filed a complaint against one Rajesh and six others alleging assault on police personnel.

Mr. Rajesh also filed a counter-complaint against PSI B.P. Santosh and six other personnel alleging assault on him and nine others during a mehendi celebration.

The police party was accused of storming into the mehendi event at the Koraga colony of Kotathattu village. Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary and Kundapura MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty had condemned the incident.

While Mr. Santosh was suspended, six police personnel were moved out of Kota station.

In the complaint filed on Wednesday, constable Shivarama Naika said he accompanied Mr. Santosh to the event venue following a complaint by one Subrahmanya Urala, who told the police that the loud music being played at night was affecting his father who had health issues. He had also said the organisers did not stop the music even after two visits by police personnel.

Mr. Naika alleged that when the police party went to the venue at 11 p.m., Mr. Rajesh and others, who were inebriated, refused to stop playing the music and pushed aside police personnel. Family members too allegedly abused the police.

When he tried to switch off the sound system, a person hit his hand with a stick, Mr. Naika said, adding that he was getting treatment for the injury at the Kundapur taluk hospital. Mr. Naika’s complaint is registered for offences under Sections 353, 323, 324, 143,147, 148, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rajesh alleged in his complaint the police party stormed the venue at 10 p.m. and assaulted his uncle Ganesh Barkur and relative Lakshmi.

Three of his family members were taken to the police station and harassed. His complaint is also registered.

Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan said the police will investigate both complaints.