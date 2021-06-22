Man charged with setting son on fire

The police on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Vishwanath Shetty on the charge of setting his son Swameet Shetty (25) on fire in their house at Kopparigeguttu of Jeppinamogaru in the city on Monday.

The Kankanady Police rushed to the house following anxious calls from residents stating that strangers had entered the house and set a person on fire.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar on Tuesday told reporters that the police found Swameet Shetty with burns and he was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Kuntikana. He has suffered 70% burns and his condition is stable.

Mr. Kumar said that inquiry of family members revealed that there was a fight between Vishwanath Shetty and Swameet Shetty on Monday night over putting cows and hens in their sheds in the house. In a huff, the former poured petrol over his son and set him on fire. “Reports that strangers had set Swameet Shetty on fire were found to be false,” he said.

Vishwanath Shetty has been booked under Sections 307, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before the jurisdictional magistrate who remanded him to judicial custody, the police said.