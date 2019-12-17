Man charged with assaulting headmistress arrested

The police have arrested a person charged with harassing and assaulting a headmistress at Marvanthe in Udupi district on Tuesday.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the police said the accused Mohanchandra Kharvi, 41, faced the charge of harassing and assaulting the in-charge headmistress of the Urdu School at Uppunda recently. But, Mohanchandra was absconding.

A case had been registered under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 353 (assault or criminal force deterring a public servant from discharge of duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 212, read with Section 34 of Indian Penal Code at the Byndoor police station.

The police finally tracked Mohanchandra and arrested him at Marvanthe on Tuesday morning.

Judicial custody

He was produced before the court, which remanded him in judicial custody till December 30. Another person, Gangadhar, who helped Mohanchandra to escape, was arrested by the police on December 15 and he too was in judicial custody for 15 days, the police said.