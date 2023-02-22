Man booked under POCSO Act for sexually harassing minor girl

February 22, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Bellare police in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday registered a case of sexual harassment (stalking) of a minor girl and of outraging the modesty of a woman.

According to the police, the victim was studying in Class X in Bellare, while the accused, identified as Ashraff, was her neighbour and residing with his wife and children.

He allegedly misbehaved with the minor girl, when she was returning from school on February 10, and asked her to call him during the night using her mother’s phone, said the victim’s mother in her complaint.

She informed the same to her mother and they made a call to the accused on February 12.

Ashraff allegedly spoke indecently, following which the girl refused to go to the school for the next 10 days. The mother discussed the issue with family members and then decided to lodge a complaint.

The Bellare police have registered a case under Sections 354 (D) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and are investigating.

In another crime reported, two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a mangalsutra, worth ₹2.5 lakh, from an elderly woman, who was on her morning walk in Brahmagiri under Udupi Town Police limits on Wednesday.

Complainant J.S. Vijaya, 61, a resident of Brahmagiri, told the police that while she was walking in front of the commercial tax offices at Nairkere, the miscreants, aged around 25-30, attacked her. The pillion rider pushed her to the ground and snatched the mangalsutra.

The Udupi Town police have registered a case of robbery and are investigating.