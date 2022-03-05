Man booked in triple talaq case in Udupi

Special Correspondent March 05, 2022 21:05 IST

Special Correspondent March 05, 2022 21:05 IST

The Udupi women’s police have booked Mohammed Yusuf, 45, of Tenka Yermal for allegedly pronouncing instant talaq.

In the complaint, Shahnaz said her marriage was solemised with Yusuf 15 years ago in Udyavara. The two have a son.

About two years following the marriage, Yusuf allegedly started harassing his wife demanding dowry. Ms. Shahnaz then started living with her parents and she also lived abroad.

On February 25, Yusuf allegedly waylaid Ms. Shahnaz and her father Usman near Gundibail and uttered talaq thrice. He also threatened the two of their life if they revealed the talaq to others.

Yusuf also informed the two that he had married another woman from Krishnapura in Mangaluru.

The women police registered her complaint for the offence under Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.