Man booked for illegal possession of gun

Mangaluru

23 September 2021 00:54 IST

The Brahmavar police have booked Jaya Naik, 46, for the alleged illegal possession of a SBML gun.

The police said following a tip off, a team searched the house of Naik and found two SBML guns with the same licence numbers. The police found that Naik had a licence for one gun and not for the other. The police seized the additional gun and other related articles.

