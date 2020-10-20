Mangaluru

Man booked for comment in Bantwal

The Bantwal Town Police have registered a case against a man for what was termed a sexual comment on a 15-year-old girl when her performance in a singing competition was being shown live on Facebook.

According to the police, the girl was among those taking part in the children’s singing competition in Bantwal on October 4 that was being shown live on Facebook in view of COVID-19 restrictions.

As the girl was singing, this man made a comment that was said to be sexual in nature, while others appreciated her performance. The organiser of the event, who noticed the comment, filed a complaint on Sunday.

