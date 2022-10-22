Man booked following complaint by Congress leader

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mangaluru Women Police on Saturday registered cases of attempt to outrage the modesty of a woman, circulating obscene material in electronic form, and publishing indecent representation of a woman against one Shyama Sudarshana Bhat of Mangaluru on a complaint by Congress leader Prathibha Kulai.

The complainant told the police that she had participated in the agitation seeking the removal of Surathkal tollgate on October 18 along with other leaders and activists. The accused edited her image and videos taken during the protest in an indecent manner and circulated in social media. He also edited her image surrounded by the police personnel with an “obscene” comment and circulated the same, she said.

Ms. Kulai said the action of the accused had outraged her modesty, insulted her and seriously dented her image as a social activist. She urged the police to take immediate action against the accused.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said the accused was yet to be arrested. “We are making efforts to trace him,” the Commissioner said. .

Petition to police

Meanwhile, a delegation of activists under the banner of Samana Manaska Sanghatanegalu met Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar and submitted a petition seeking immediate action against Bhat.

Leading the delegation, Manjula Nayak said Bhat, claiming to be the editor of Kahale News, a web portal, had circulated edited images of Ms. Kulai depicting her in an indecent manner. The action amounts to sexual harassment of a woman and has deeply affected the women fraternity, she said.

There were many ways to object to the struggle for the removal of the tollgate. However, targeting women activists who were active in the struggle was highly condemnable, she said.

Ms. Kulai has already filed a complaint against Bhat in this regard, Ms. Nayak said and demanded his immediate arrest on the charge of sexual harassment.