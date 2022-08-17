Man attacked for reporting crime to police in Mangaluru

The Kadaba police arrested Naufal, 29, for alleged assault of 29-year-old Mohammed Nawaz in Koila village of Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada on the evening of August 15.

The police said that Nawaz went to Naufal’s shop to recharge his mobile phone for ₹50. Since the shop attendant said there was no facility to transfer the amount through Phonepe app, Nawaz went to another shop nearby to get his mobile phone recharged.

Soon after, Nawaz got a call from his brother Rahim, who said that he had received a call from Naufal abusing Nawaz. Nawaz later went to Naufal’s shop to enquire the latter over his conduct. Naufal accused Nawaz of reporting to the Uppinangady police about his brother Sinan’s alleged involvement in a recent fight over fish trade. Naufal then rained blows on Nawaz and allegedly slit his stomach with a sharp weapon.

Nawaz was treated at a private hospital in Puttur and has now filed a complaint with the Kadaba police.

The Kadaba police arrested Naufal for offences punishable under Sections 323, 326, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.