Man attacked by group of six in Mangaluru

A 38-year-old man was attacked by a group near Pabba’s outlet in Lalbagh here on Sunday night.

According to the police, the victim, Deepak, was assaulted around 10 p.m. by a group of six persons who came in two motorcycles. The assailants questioned him for having the sticker of Shivaji on his motorcycle and subsequently rained blows on him. Deepak sustained an injury to his forehead and was admitted to the Government Wenlock Hospital. The wound was two inches deep and was stitched up. Search is on to find the assailants, the police said.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar visited the spot and also met the victim at the hospital.

