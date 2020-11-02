Man arrested, three rounded up after body found

MANGALURU

02 November 2020 00:31 IST

The Konaje police on Sunday found in an abandoned stone quarry the body of a 70-year-old man who reportedly went missing on Thursday last. The police arrested a man on the charge of murdering the old man.

The Konaje Police gave the name of the deceased as Palliyaka alias Palliyabba, a resident of Mallar Arastana of Pavoor village.

The police said that Palliyaka, who was into money lending, left the house on Thursday and failed to return. Calls made to his mobile phone remained unanswered till Friday. Anxious about Palliyaka, his brother filed a missing complaint with the police.

The police apprehended Azhar, driver of the autorickshaw in which Palliyaka had travelled on Thursday. Azhar told the police that three persons had murdered Palliyaka and disposed of the body in an abandoned quarry at Ira Padavu. On Sunday, Azhar took the police to the abandoned quarry where the body was found.

The police have rounded up three persons suspected to be involved in the murder for questioning. The motive for the murder is yet to be established, the police said.