Man arrested on the charge of extortion

23 April 2021 23:14 IST

The police on Friday arrested Divyadarshan (33), a resident of Falnir in the city, on the charge of extorting lakhs of rupees from a Kerala-based entrepreneur holding him hostage for months together.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters here on Friday that Divyadarshan had taken hostage Mohammed Hanif in his apartment during 2019-20 on the pretext that the latter’s life was in danger.

Earlier, the accused had got life threats issued to Hanif through his accomplices and taken ₹30 lakh and ₹55 lakh in cash on two occasions.

An extortion case was registered against the accused at the Mangaluru East Police Station. The accused had also kept a high-end car belonging to the brother of the accused in the guise of helping him in his business, the Commissioner said.

Hanif, who was working in West Asia, had returned home with the intention of launching a business and when he was attempting to get licence for bauxite mining in Vitla, he came in contact with the accused.

Divyadarshan impressed upon the victim that he had high-level contacts and fleeced him of a good amount of money. The accused had also established contact with Hanif’s employer in West Asia and visited Dubai to show that the victim was facing a threat to his life.

While many had said that they have been cheated by Divyadarshan, no one had approached the police. With Hanif’s complaint, the police arrested the accused and are now looking for his associates, the Commissioner said.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody by a jurisdictional court, he added.