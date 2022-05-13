Man arrested on charges of rape, extortion

May 13, 2022 23:26 IST

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) personnel of Mangaluru City police on Friday arrested a 36-year-old man on the charges of raping a woman with inducement of marriage and extortion.

The police gave the name of the accused as Shawn Nawaz, resident of Shabana Cottage, Hidayath Nagar, Thokkottu. He has been remanded in seven-day police custody by the jurisdictional magistrate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The accused had allegedly promised a woman from Moodbidri of marriage and raped her repeatedly. He had also taken her pictures and videos in the nude after administering narcotic drugs. He had allegedly extorted over ₹1.5 lakh from the woman after blackmailing her with the images and videos, the police said.

He had also taken the victim to Mumbai and Pune and allegedly raped her in hotels in those cities. Nawaz was an accused in two cases of drug peddling registered in 2019 and 2020 by the CEN police, the police added.

After the victim lodged a complaint with the Women Police Station in Mangaluru, the case was transferred to the CCB for further investigation. CCB police inspector Mahesh Prasad and team were successful in nabbing the accused, the communique said. The victim was being counselled at the Mahila Santwana Kendra.

Arrested

Abdul Khader Rizwan, 28, a resident of Malar in Pavoor, who is said to be a member of Pavoor Gram Panchayat, was arrested by the Mangaluru South Police on charges of extorting money in the name of police.

A communique here said Rizwan and another man had approached one of the accused in a case registered with the Surathkal police in December 2021 with a promise to get his name removed from the case. The duo had demanded ₹3 lakh from the accused and collected ₹2.95 lakh.

After the police mounted a search for the accused, he surrendered before the court and obtained advance bail in the case. The accused later demanded ₹2.95 lakh from the two, who in turn issued a lift threat to him.

The police are on the lookout for another accused in the case.