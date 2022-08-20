Man arrested on charge of cheating KMF job aspirants

Aspirants have been cheated of ₹1.84 crore

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 20, 2022 00:20 IST

The police have arrested a man on the charge of cheating nearly 140 persons with job offers in the dairy of Karnataka Milk Federation. He and his associates have been accused of cheating aspirants of a total of ₹1.84 crore by promising them jobs.

The Cyber Crime Economic and Narcotic Crime (CEN) Police gave the name of the arrested person as P. Ramprasad Rao alias Harish, 37, a native of Salethoor village in Bantwal taluk. Hemanth of Mudigere, Surendra Reddy of Bengaluru, Darshan and others have been named as the other accused in the case.

In the complaint with the CEN Police, Deviprasad, one of the victims, said he paid ₹1.80 lakh to one Chandravati, who assured of a permanent job of a clerk in the KMF dairy. Making him believe that he is appointed as clerk, Deviprasad was made to attend a training session held by Rao, Hemanth, Reddy and Darshan in Malraya Daivastalna in December 2021.

In 2022, Chandravati received from Deviprasad’s friends Ashwini ₹.2.6 lakh, Dixit (₹90,000) and K. Bhavya, Dhanyshree and Yakshit (₹3.6 lakh each) for different jobs in the KMF.

When the victims did not get any official appointment order, they asked to return them the money from Chadravati, who returned ₹10.7 lakh.

In June 2022, Rao demanded ₹1.5 lakh from Deviprasad and his five friends by assuring them jobs. Rao and other accused persons failed to provide them jobs and have cheated them. Deviprasad said the accused persons have similarly cheated more than 138 persons from whom they have taken ₹1.84 crore.

The CEN Police registered his compliant for offences punishable under Sections 420, 406, 409, 465, 468, 471 and 472 of Indian Penal Code.

