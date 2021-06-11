Man arrested, LSD worth ₹16 lakh seized

Central Crime Branch personnel of the City Police on Thursday arrested a native of Kerala on the charge of being in possession of and making an attempt to sell contraband LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide) and recovered 840 LSD stamps worth about ₹16 lakh.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters here that Sub-Inspector of Police T.R. Pradeep, acting on information, apprehended V.M. Mohammed Ajinas (25), a native of Muttungal West, Kozhikode district in Kerala, when the latter was waiting to sell the contraband to customers near Kadri Ground on Thursday evening. Ajinas is now a resident at a paying guest accommodation of Suraj Rebello at Kadri Kambala in the city.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ajinas was selling contraband to students and high-end customers in Mangaluru, Goa, Kasargod of Kerala and in other coastal areas. Detailed investigation is on to apprehend his suppliers as well as peddlers, the Commissioner said. He announced a cash reward of ₹10,000 to the team headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hari Ram Shankar.

Oxygen concentrator

On the occasion, the Commissioner handed over an oxygen concentrator, donated by well-wishers, to the medical officer in-charge of police COVID Care Centre.

Mr. Kumar said that the machine was sent from Germany by two classmates of Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) Hari Ram Shankar. Medical Officer Srinidhi received the equipment.