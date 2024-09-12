Man arrested in Udupi on charge of harassing hostel resident

The Udupi police have arrested a 22-year-old man on the charge of harrassing a 19-year-old resident of Backward Classes Post Matric Hostel in Anantanagar of Shivalli village, near Manipal., on September 1.

The Manipal police gave the name of the arrested person as Naveen Naika.

In a complaint to the Manipal police station, the warden of the hostel said a person entered the hostel at around 2 a.m. on September 1. The intruder through a window inappropriately touched the 19-year-old girl, who was sleeping next to the window.

The Manipal police registered the complaint for offences under Sections 329 (3) (criminal trespass) and 74 (criminal force and assault against women) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A team of the Manipal police, led by PSI T.V. Devaraj, secured Naika from a place near the Udupi railway station in Indrali and arrested him.

The police said Naika is among the accused arrested in the case of rioting in Puttur of Udupi district in 2023, which was registered by Udupi city police station.