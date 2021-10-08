Man arrested in shooting case

MANGALURU

The Mangaluru South Police on Thursday arrested Rajesh Prabhu, owner of Vaishnavi X’press Cargo Private Limited, in connection with firing outside his office at Morgan’s Gate here on Tuesday evening in which his son was critically injured.

The police had secured Mr. Prabhu for questioning soon after the incident. On Tuesday night, he complained of chest pain and Mr. Prabhu was admitted to a private hospital where his son Sudheendra had been admitted.

After his (Mr. Prabhu’s) discharge on Thursday, the police said, Mr. Prabhu was arrested for an offence under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code and Section 30 of the Arms Act. When he was produced before the II JMFC Court, counsel for Mr. Prabhu filed an application seeking permission to admit his client for further treatment in hospital. The court granted permission and Mr. Prabhu was re-admitted to the private hospital. After two workers had a heated exchange of words with Mr. Prabhu’s wife Shantala over payment of ₹4,000 on Tuesday, Mr. Prabhu and his son came to the office. While Sudheendra is said to have slapped the two workers, Mr. Prabhu reportedly opened two rounds of fire with his licensed 0.32 bore pistol. One of the bullets which hit Sudheendra entered deep into his head. Sudheendra continues to be critical.

