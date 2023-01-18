HamberMenu
Man arrested in murder case

January 18, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Puttur Rural police arrested 25-year-old Umesh, a resident of Kanakamajalu in Sullia taluk, for the murder of a 23-year-old woman in Mundoor village of Puttur taluk on Tuesday.

The police said 23-year-old Jayashree was in the house while her mother Girija was working in the farm adjoining the house. Around noon, Jayashree came out of the house calling her mother. Girija found her daughter with stab wounds around her stomach.

Girija took her daughter to the Puttur Government Hospital around 12.30 p.m. where Jayashree succumbed.

In her complaint, Girija said Umesh was in love with her daughter. As Jayashree did not like Umesh’s behaviour, she broke off with Umesh in November. On Tuesday, Umesh came to her house and murdered her.

The police arrested Umesh for the offence punishable under Section 302 and 448 of Indian Penal Code.

