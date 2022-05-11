Man arrested in murder case

The Hiriyadka Police in Udupi on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old resident of Bhadravati in Shivamogga district in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old woman Cheluvi and her 10-year-old daughter in Udupi district on May 8.

The police gave the name of the arrested person R. Harish alias Ganesh.

On May 11, Cheluvi and her daughter were found dead in their house in Madaga Mullagujje of Atrady village in Hiriyadka Police station limits. Some persons had strangulated the two to death, the police said.

A special police team headed by Brahamavar Circle Inspector Anantha Padmanabha found that Harish frequently visited his distant relative, Cheluvi, at her house. He was forcing Cheluvi to marry him. Having heard Cheluvi speaking to another man, Harish came to her house on the night of May 8 and had dinner. Late on May 8 night, he strangulated Cheluvi, who was sleeping. He then strangulated Cheluvi’s daugther because of fear that she will give evidence against him.

Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan appreciated the police team for solving the case within 48 hours of murder. The police team comprised Police Sub Inspectors Anil B. Madar and B.E. Madhu, Probationary PSIs Manjunath Marabad and Ravi B. Karagi.