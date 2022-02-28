Man arrested in murder case

The Dharmastala police arrested D. Krishna alias Kitti, 44, for allegedly murdering 50-year-old Dinesh near Ramamandira in Kanyadi village of Dharmastala.

The police said Kitti picked up a quarrel with Dinesh over a civil dispute on the night of February 23. There were heated exchanges of words and Kitti reportedly rained blows and pushed Dinesh to the ground and reportedly kicked him.

Dinesh was admitted to Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru where he succumbed on Friday morning. On the complaint by Dinesh’s mother, the Dharmastala police registered a murder case and arrested Kitti. He was produced before the jurisdictional magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody for 15 days.