Man arrested for trespassing

The police have arrested a 40-year-old man hailing from West Bengal on the charge of trespassing into the old Mangaluru airport on Monday night.

The police gave the name of the accused as Rakesh, a native of Badua village of Murshidabad district in West Bengal.

The police said that Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on patrolling found Rakesh near the runway construction site in the old airport at around 11 p.m. Rakesh told the CISF personnel that he was working as a cleaner of a lorry. Instead of paying him salary, the lorry driver abandoned him at a place near the airport. He had inadvertently entered the airport area.

Following a complaint by CISF Inspector Pramod Kumar, the Bajpe Police arrested Rakesh for an offence under Section 448 of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 3A(b) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act 1982. He was produced before a local magistrate who remanded Rakesh to judicial custody.

The police said that statement given by Rakesh is being verified.