Man arrested for stealing cattle

Special Correspondent July 04, 2022 23:57 IST

The Hebri Police in Udupi district on Sunday rescued one cattle and found another dead that were being transported in a car after the accused lifted them from the roadside. They arrested one person in this connection.

The police gave the name of the arrested person as T.K. Shakeel Ahmed.

Hebri Police Sub-Inspector Sudarshan Doddamani and team members, who were checking vehicles near the Navodaya School at Chara, flagged down a car coming from Belanje. However, the driver did not stop and proceeded on Brahmavar Road, then further towards Kerebettu at around 9 p.m.

The driver stopped the car and two occupants made an attempt to flee. However, the police were able to apprehend Shakeel while another fled. They found two cattle being transported in an inhuman manner while one was already dead. Shakeel told the police that they lifted the cattle that were sleeping on the road flanks at Belanje and were taking them for slaughter.

Hebri Police have registered cases under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Body retrieved

Gangolli Police in Udupi district on Monday retrieved the body of Roshan (23), who was in the car that plunged into the Arabian Sea from NH 66 late on Saturday night at Maravanthe. The body was found near Trasi Beach, the police said.

Driver Viraj Acharya’s body was found in the mangled remains of the car while two others, Sandesh and Karthik, escaped with injuries. The four cousins were reportedly driving towards Byndoor from Koteshwara.