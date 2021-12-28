Man arrested for sexually harassing woman

A 49-year-old resident of Chokkabettu in Surathkal has been arrested on the charge of sexually harassing a 27-year-old woman from Bejai.

The Surathkal Police gave the name of the arrested person as Mohammed Sharief Siddique.

In a complaint filed with the Surathkal Police, the victim’s mother said that Siddique has been sexually harassing her daughter for the last four years. Unable to bear this, her husband passed away a few days ago. Since then, Siddique has been in regular touch with the victim.

On December 22, Siddique called the victim and asked her to come near the KSRTC Bus Stand. She then locked her mother in the house and left. When she returned on December 23 morning, the victim looked tired and later she confided that Siddique had sexually harassed her, the victim’s mother said in the complaint.

The Surathkal Police registered the complaint under Section 354 and 506 of Indian Penal Code and arrested Siddque. He was produced before the jurisdictional magistrate who remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

The action by the police followed a representation by Vishwa Hindu Parishad district office-bearers to Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar on Sunday.

The VHP activists gave to Mr. Kumar the statement by the victim’s mother accusing Siddique and his friends of sexually harassing the victim after giving her sedatives. They told Mr. Kumar that Mangaluru South and Urwa Police have failed to act on the complaints given against Siddique.