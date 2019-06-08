Man arrested for murder of 22-year-old woman in Attavar

A man hailing from Vijayapura district was arrested for the murder of a 22-year-old woman, Anjana Vasist, in a rented premises in Attavar here on Friday.

Ms. Vasist, hailing from Tarikere in Chikkamagaluru district, was found dead in her house on Friday evening. She was reportedly strangled to death.

The Mangaluru South police on Saturday arrested Sandeep Rathod, a native of Benakotagi tanda in Sindgi taluk of Vijayapura district. He was staying with Ms. Vasist since the last two months.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hanumanthraya said Rathod was preparing for the bank and police sub-inspector examinations and had enrolled himself in private tutorials in Mangaluru. Rathod was staying at the house of Louis Pais in Attavar. Ms. Vasist, a postgraduate from a college in Ujire, was staying with Rathod.

On Friday, Rathod reportedly proposed to marry Ms. Vasist but she refused. This led to a heated argument between the two and Rathod allegedly strangled her to death. Mr. Hanumantharaya said Rathod has confessed to the murder before the investigating officer.