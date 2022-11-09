Man arrested for murder of 19-year-old boy

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bantwal Rural police have arrested 40-year-old Abdul Rahiman alias Adram on the charge of murdering 19-year-old Abdul Samad by setting the latter ablaze.

The incident came to light following a complaint by Rahiman’s nephew, Saleem, 28, a resident of Bolantoor village, on Tuesday.

In the complaint, Saleem said his uncle Rahiman told him that he had important work and took him along on Monday night. After reaching Ira Padavu, Rahiman told Saleem that he had a scuffle with Samad on November 1 night. He set Samad ablaze after pouring kerosene and abandoned the body on a hill. He asked Saleem’s help to bury the body.



Saleem said he managed to run away from Rahiman and filed the complaint with the police on Tuesday.

The police arrested Rahiman on Wednesday. Rahiman showed the police the place where he had abandoned Samad’s body. Experts from K.S. Hegde Hospital and Forensic Science Laboratory examined charred remains of the body.

The police said Rahiman was produced before the jurisdictional magistrate, who remanded Rahiman to five days of judicial custody.

Samad was missing since last few days. A compliant had been filed at the Vitla police station, the police said.