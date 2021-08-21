Man arrested for illegal stocking of crackers

In continuation of a city police crackdown on illegal stocks of explosive substances, the Kankanady police recently arrested a person and seized crackers worth ₹4.31 lakh from him.

On a tip off, the police raided the godown of Kanchana Ganga Traders in Kottara Chowki on August 18 and seized crackers. The owner did not have a licence to trade crackers. He was booked under Section 9 B(b) of Explosive Substances Act and under 286 of the Indian Penal Code.

On August 16, the Mangaluru North police arrested Anand Gatty and seized 1,400 kg of low-grade explosive substances from a building in Azizuddin Road. These explosive substances were being used for making crackers and also in quarries and fish ponds. Among the substances recovered included 161 boxes of .22 air pistol pallets, which were recently banned by the government, the police said.