Mangaluru

Man arrested for father’s murder

more-in

A 28-year-old man allegedly murdered his 65-year-old father after a heated exchange of words between the two at Bollambalaga of Panaje village on Wednesday, said Puttur Rural Police.

The police said that Udaya Naika, who was unemployed, had frequent quarrels with his father, Krishna Naika, over him not getting a job.

On Wednesday afternoon, the two had had a heated exchange of words. At around 7.30 p.m., the two again had a verbal duel that resulted in Udaya Naika take a sharp weapon and slash at his father’s neck. Krishna Naika died on the spot, the police said.

The police have arrested Udaya Naika.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 10:27:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/man-arrested-for-fathers-murder/article30196360.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY