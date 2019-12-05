Man arrested for father’s murder

A 28-year-old man allegedly murdered his 65-year-old father after a heated exchange of words between the two at Bollambalaga of Panaje village on Wednesday, said Puttur Rural Police.
The police said that Udaya Naika, who was unemployed, had frequent quarrels with his father, Krishna Naika, over him not getting a job.
On Wednesday afternoon, the two had had a heated exchange of words. At around 7.30 p.m., the two again had a verbal duel that resulted in Udaya Naika take a sharp weapon and slash at his father’s neck. Krishna Naika died on the spot, the police said.
The police have arrested Udaya Naika.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.