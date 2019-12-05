Man arrested for father’s murder

A 28-year-old man allegedly murdered his 65-year-old father after a heated exchange of words between the two at Bollambalaga of Panaje village on Wednesday, said Puttur Rural Police.

The police said that Udaya Naika, who was unemployed, had frequent quarrels with his father, Krishna Naika, over him not getting a job.

On Wednesday afternoon, the two had had a heated exchange of words. At around 7.30 p.m., the two again had a verbal duel that resulted in Udaya Naika take a sharp weapon and slash at his father’s neck. Krishna Naika died on the spot, the police said.

The police have arrested Udaya Naika.