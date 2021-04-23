Man arrested for dragging dog tied to a motorcycle

The Surathkal Police on Friday arrested Neelappa (30), a native of Koppal, in connection with a case of tying a dog to a motorcycle and dragging it on the road which resulted in its death.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said that Neelappa was on the pillion while another person was riding the motorcycle. The two were seen dragging the dog on the service road near National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, on April 15 by social worker Jeevan.

Jeevan video recorded the incident and circulated it on the social media. He then filed a complaint with the Surathkal Police on Thursday. A few more activists also filed online complaints seeking action against the two.

Mr. Kumar said that the accused told the police that they were taking the dog, which had died, outside the city to bury it. The complainant rebutted the claim of the accused and said that the dog was alive while it was being dragged.

Neelappa was a construction worker and lived in a house near NIT-K Surathkal. Efforts were on to trace the motorcycle rider.

The police have registered a case under Sections 428 and 429 of Indian Penal Code and under Section 11 (D) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Neelappa was produced before the jurisdictional magistrate and was remanded in judicial custody, Mr. Kumar said.