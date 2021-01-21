Man arrested for bid to set fire to bus driver

MANGALURU

The Kankanady Police have arrested Mohammed Ashraf alias Ashraf (21) of Faizal Nagar on the charge of throwing petrol on a private city bus driver and making an attempt to set the latter on fire here on Tuesday.

Ashraf was enraged with Sampath Poojary, driver of city bus on Route No 23, as the latter had not given way to the former to overtake. Ashraf, who was on a motorcycle, blocked the bus near Veeranagar and threw a bottle of petrol on Poojay as he came out of the bus on January 19. Poojary ran away as Ashraf made an attempt to set fire to him, the police said.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said that Ashraf has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code. The police was taking serious note of such road rage incidents. A rowdy sheet will be opened against such offenders, he said and added that Ashraf will be rowdy-sheeted.

