Man arrested, drugs seized

The Manipal Police on Wednesday arrested Mohammad Faizal, a resident of Brahmavar, for being in illegal possession of 54 tablets of MDMA and 30 grams of brown sugar.

The police said that a team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Kundapur Circle, on a tip-off, went near End Point and found Faizal. On inquiry, Faizal told the police that he, along with his two friends Farhan and Safa, had ordered narcotic drugs online and he had received the parcel by post at his house. He was waiting near End Point for his friends and distribute drugs to students in Manipal.

The police arrested Faizal for offences under Sections 8 (c), 21 (b) and (c) and 22 (b) and (c) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The police seized the narcotic drugs, two mobile phones, two debit cards and a voter ID card from the accused. They also seized India Post’s intimation slip related to the parcel. A search is on for two other accused persons, the police said.