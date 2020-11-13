Man arrested, bid to steal cattle foiled

MANGALURU

The Bajpe Police arrested a man and foiled an attempt by a group of five persons to steal cattle. The police said that during regular vehicle checking on Wednesday night, a red car was seen coming from Kaikamba to Addur at 11 p.m. As the police asked the car driver to stop, he stopped a few metres in front of the check-post and suddenly tried to move in the reverse direction.

As the police rushed towards the car, four persons in the car identified as Mustafa, Siyab, Arfaz and Junaid managed to flee, while Tanvir (23) was arrested. The police recovered two knives, a chilli powder packet, ropes and an iron road to tie up cattle. The police said that the accused had hatched a plan to steal cattle from cowsheds. They intended to use the knives and the chilli powder if anybody tried to prevent them. A search is on for the four accused who are at large, the police said.

Sand seized

The Mulky Police on Thursday seized a tipper that was said to be carrying sand in an illegal manner. The tipper was seized near the Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple Junction in Kuvattaru village of Mulky. The lorry driver and the cleaner told the police that they were carrying sand from the sand yard of Roshan D’Souza to a place in Bantakal as directed by their owner Avinash. There were no documents authorising the transportation. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the police seized a lorry filled with sand that was illegally stocked on the banks of the Shambhavi in Ullepady.

