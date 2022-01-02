Man arrested as he lands at airport from Dubai

The Mangaluru East Police arrested Shamsuddin (55), a native of Hejamady, in connection with a case registered against him in 2019 for issuing a life threat. The police said that Shamshuddin was accused of calling H.B. Mohammed, president of Kannangaru Jumma Masjid, from Dubai and threatening him in connection with a case of financial misappropriation.

On Friday night, Shamsuddin landed at the international airport in Mangaluru from Dubai and the airport security personnel apprehended him. After receiving information, Manglauru East Police went to the airport and arrested him. He was produced on Saturday before the jurisdictional court which enlarged him on bail.