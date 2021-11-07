Man arrested after he drugs minor girl and assaults her sexually

MANGALURU

07 November 2021 23:10 IST

The women police here on Sunday arrested Naveen Sequeira, an accused in several criminal cases, on the charge of drugging a minor girl and sexually assaulting her.

The police said that the victim girl is the sister of Sequeira’s friend. A few days ago he came to the victim’s house when she was alone.

He made her drink juice in which he had mixed sedatives.

Advertising

Advertising

After she lost consciousness, Sequeira raped her. The girl’s parents got to know of the incident and filed a complaint with the women police against him on Saturday.

The police arrested Sequeira for offences punishable under Sections 4, 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Sections 376 and 506 of Indian Penal Code.

PoCSO case

The Puttur Women Police on Sunday arrested Jubair, a resident of Kasaragod district of Kerala, on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl from Puttur taluk. In a complaint, the girl has said that Jubair had proposed to marry her when she had been to her relative’s house, next to Jubair’s house, in Kasaragod.

Later, the victim’s parents had told him that marriage will be held only after she turns 18.

Meanwhile, he took her mobile number and was interacting with her.

Recently, Jubair came to her house in Puttur taluk at around midnight. He forcefully entered her room and raped her, the complaint said. Jubair threatened her against revealing the incident to the world.

When Jubair told her that he plans to pay her such visits every night, the victim did not accept it and he quarrelled with her.

The girl’s parents got to know of the incident and they took the victim to the police station to file the complaint.

Jubair has been arrested for offences punishable under Section 376 of IPC and Section 4 of the PoCSO Act, the police said.