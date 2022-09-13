Man arrested after complaint from minor

The Kadaba Police arrested 31-year-old Rukmayya on the charge of sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl.

The police said that the victim was living in the house of the accused for the last three years to take care of his five children. Rukmayya sexually assaulted the girl six times on different days and threatened her against speaking about it.

An Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), during her visit to the house on September 9, noticed the girl and asked her about her pregnancy. She revealed to the health activist about the sexual assault by Rukmayya.

Following a complaint by the girl, the police arrested Rukmayya for offences punishable under Sections 5 and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Sections 376(2)(f), 376(2)(n) and 506 of Indian Penal Code.