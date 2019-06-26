Mangaluru

Man arrested, 5 kgof ganja seized

The contraband is valued at ₹ 1.3 lakh

A team from the Cyber Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) Police arrested a man from near Vidyaratna Enclave Apartments on the charge of being in illegal possession of 5 kg and 280 grams of ganja vauled at ₹ 1.3 lakh at Shivally here on Tuesday.

A press release issued here said that the man arrested had been identified as Prakhar Srivastava.

Besides ganja, the police recovered a mobile handset valued at ₹ 5,000, a weighing equipment priced ₹ 1,250 and a bag valued at ₹ 1,000 from the accused.

A case has been registered, the police said.

