Man arrested, 5 kgof ganja seized

A team from the Cyber Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) Police arrested a man from near Vidyaratna Enclave Apartments on the charge of being in illegal possession of 5 kg and 280 grams of ganja vauled at ₹ 1.3 lakh at Shivally here on Tuesday.
A press release issued here said that the man arrested had been identified as Prakhar Srivastava.
Besides ganja, the police recovered a mobile handset valued at ₹ 5,000, a weighing equipment priced ₹ 1,250 and a bag valued at ₹ 1,000 from the accused.
A case has been registered, the police said.
