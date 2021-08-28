Man arrested, 40 kg beef seized

The Kadaba Police arrested a man and seized 40 kg beef from an illegal abattoir in Kalara of Kadaba village on Friday.

The police gave the name of the accused as Abdul Rehman (39).

The police said that a team led by Sub-Inspector of Police Rukmayya raided a shed on a tip-off. The shed is located behind the dilapidated house of Mohammed Ismail where cows were being slaughtered.

The police caught Rehman, while two of his associates escaped.

Apart from 40 kg beef, the police seized four calves, electronic weighing scale and a few instruments used for slaughtering cows.

A case was registered for offences under Sections 4, 7 and 12 of Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act.