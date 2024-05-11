Man apprehended for unruly behaviour on flight

The Mangaluru City police have apprehended a resident of Kannur in Kerala for alleged unruly behaviour in the city-bound Air India Express flight, including an attempt to jump off the aircraft, on May 8.

In the complaint to the Bajpe police, Siddarth Das, Security Coordinator of Air India Express, said 24-year-old B.C. Mohammed was among the passengers travelling in the Air India Express flight from Dubai to Mangaluru on May 8. While on flight, Mohammed troubled the cabin crew members with irrelevant questions about one Krishna, who was not on the flight. Mohammed repeatedly pressed the calling bell despite the cabin crew being near him.

Mohammed also reportedly handed over a life jacket to the cabin crew and asked the latter to hand it over to him as he got off the aircraft. As the flight was going across the sea, Mohammed attempted to jump off the plane, causing anxiety to fellow passengers.

The police apprehended Mohammed soon after the flight landed at the Mangaluru Airport on Thursday. Mohammed was accused of an offence punishable under Section 336 of Indian Penal Code.

Counterfeit notes

In another crime, the Bantwal Town police arrested two residents of Kasaragod in Kerala for alleged illegal possession and distribution of 46 counterfeit notes with face value of ₹500.

The police identified the accused as C.A. Mohammed, 61, and Kamarunnisa, 41, both from Kodlu village of Kasaragod district.

The police said three persons were in the car parked near Somayaji Hospital on B.C. Road on Friday. Seeing the police approach, two persons started to run. The police apprehended Mohammed and Kamarunnisa. Apart from the counterfeit notes, the police also seized ₹5,300 in cash and three mobile phones from the arrested persons. They were accused of offences punishable under Sections 489 (B) and 489 (C) of the Indian Penal Code.

