Man and woman from different faiths threatened in Dakshina Kannada district

Special Correspondent March 19, 2022 19:46 IST

They were travelling in a bus when three persons questioned them and made them deboard the vehicle

The Bantwal Town Police on Friday registered a case of wrongful restraint against three unknown persons for allegedly waylaying a man and a woman belonging to different faiths. Complainant M. Pushpa, a resident of Perla in Kasargod district, told the police that she works for a private company. She was travelling with Mehaboob Sharief, a senior officer in the company, by a KSRTC bus from Mangaluru to Puttur on Thursday. By around noon, three unknown people questioned them and asked their names, before warning them not to be seen together, at Kudrebettu in Bantwal taluk. The miscreants also made them deboard the bus, she said. The Bantwal Town Police have registered cases under Sections 341, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the miscreants and are investigating.



