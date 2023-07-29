Man accused of raping minor girl arrested

July 29, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru City Police on Saturday arrested a man accused of raping a minor girl and impregnating her in Ullal Police limits. The police gave the name of the accused as Mohammed Shafi alias Shafi from Ullal.

The 12-year-old victim, studying in class 8, approached the Mangaluru Women Police along with her mother on July 15. She said that she knew the accused, who was talking to her whenever they met outside.

In January this year, the accused allegedly raped her when she was alone at home. He continued to rape the girl subsequently, following which she became pregnant, the complainant said. The police had registered cases of rape and trespass under the Indian Penal Code and aggravated penetrative sexual assault under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. Shafi was arrested in a joint operation by the women police and the Ullal police, said an official release.