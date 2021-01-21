Man accused of harassing woman on city bus held

MANGALURU

21 January 2021 23:51 IST

Police give his name as Hussain from Perla Kedamoole near Kumble of Kerala

The police have arrested a man who allegedly harassed a woman while travelling on a city bus here last week.

The woman had narrated her ordeal on Instagram and had posted the photo of the accused which led the police to trace him.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar on Thursday gave the name of the accused as Hussain (41), a worker, hailing from Perla Kedamoole near Kumble in Kasaragod district of Kerala.

Mr. Kumar said that Naseema (25), an education counsellor in an overseas education consulting firm, had posted details of her being harassed while travelling on the bus from Asaigoli to Pumpwell on January 14. The police traced the victim the next day and a case was registered at the Women’s Police Station.

A special police team comprising five police officers led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Ranjith Kumar Bandaru and 15 policemen worked on the image of the accused provided by the victim and traced him in Perla. The police arrested Hussain for an offence punishable under Section 354 of Indian Penal Code.

While lauding the victim for coming forward to report the case of harassment and also Vidya Vinutha D’Souza, Assistant Professor at St. Aloysius College’s Social Work Department, who supported the victim, Mr. Kumar regretted the silence of the bus driver, conductor and fellow commuters when the victim raised her voice against harassment on their bus. He expressed the need for installing CCTV cameras on all city buses. He said that he will take up the issue with the Deputy Commissioner, Regional Transport Office and Private Bus Operators Association.

Assuring people of increased police patrolling in public places and on city buses, Mr. Kumar said that victims or those who witness such incidents should report by dialling 112 or calling police officers. “Such harassment brings a black mark to the city known for its education and tourism and where women have greater prominence. Be bold to speak aloud of such harassment,” he said.

Mr. Kumar felicitated Ms. Naseema and Ms. D’Souza. He also presented cash reward of ₹ 10,000 to the police team involved in tracing the accused.