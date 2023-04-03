Man accused of cheating Bantwal woman of ₹6.3 lakh

April 03, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Bantwal Town Police on Monday, April 3, registered an FIR against a Mangaluru resident for allegedly cheating a 52 -year-old woman of ₹6.3 lakh after promising jobs for her children in Bulgaria.

Complainant Nelli Monteiro, a resident of Kallige village, told the police that she was introduced to one V.R. Sudheer Rao, son of V. Radhakrishna Rao, a resident of Bejai New Road, Mangaluru, by her relative Laveena Lobo. Mr. Rao promised to get jobs for her children in Bulgaria and collected the amount in different instalments since December 28, 2022, till February 2023.

On March 19, the accused called the complainant’s children to Mumbai for their onward journey to Bulgaria. He collected ₹15,600 from them on the pretext of buying winter gear for them as it was cold in Bulgaria and did not return. His mobile phone remained switched off, the complainant said.

Thw Bantwal Town police have registered cases under Sections 417 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating.