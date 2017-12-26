Mangaluru

Man, accused in many cases, hacked to death

A 26-year-old resident of Valencia, who was an accused in many criminal cases, was hacked to death reportedly by members of his rival gang in the early hours of Monday here.

The police said that Melric D’Souza attended a party related to Christmas and returned to his grandmother’s house on Purple Street in Gorigudde at around 12.30 a.m.

A few members of his rival gang who were hiding nearby attacked D’Souza just as he was entering the house.

The assailants hit him with machetes and D’Souza collapsed. Hearing D’Souza shouting for help, his family members and neighbours gathered on the spot. He died of injuries in a hospital.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 16, 2020 7:29:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/man-accused-in-many-cases-hacked-to-death/article22278183.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY