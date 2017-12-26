Man, accused in many cases, hacked to death

A 26-year-old resident of Valencia, who was an accused in many criminal cases, was hacked to death reportedly by members of his rival gang in the early hours of Monday here.

The police said that Melric D’Souza attended a party related to Christmas and returned to his grandmother’s house on Purple Street in Gorigudde at around 12.30 a.m.

A few members of his rival gang who were hiding nearby attacked D’Souza just as he was entering the house.

The assailants hit him with machetes and D’Souza collapsed. Hearing D’Souza shouting for help, his family members and neighbours gathered on the spot. He died of injuries in a hospital.