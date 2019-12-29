Mangaluru

Malpe beach utsav postponed

The beach utsav by the district administration, Department of Tourism and other groups on Malpe Beach here from December 29 to 31 has been postponed owing to unavoidable reasons. The future dates will be announced later, an official press release stated here on Saturday.

‘Vishwamanava Dina’ organised by the district administration on Malpe beach at 9 a.m. on Sunday too has been postponed, a separate release said.

