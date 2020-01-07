Malpe Beach Utsav on February 1, 2

G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, said on Monday that the Malpe Beach Utsav, which was postponed, would be held on Malpe beach here on February 1 and 2.

Chairing a meeting, Mr. Jagadeesha said that beach sports events including pro-kabbadi, cultural events including performances by folk teams, drawing and carving of sand sculptures, dance programmes and art exhibition would be held during the utsav.

Chairing another meeting, Mr. Jagadeesha said that the Kaup Light House festival would be celebrated as district festival on Kaup beach near Kaup in Udupi district. The date for this festival would be decided soon, he said.

Besides cultural programmes, this festival would include a boat race, kite festival, beach yogasana, food fest, wine fest, street plays and other programmes. The fest would also have an art camp, handicrafts stalls, and sports events including surfing and beach marathon.

Sky lantern competition, photography and videography competitions, too would be held. The fest would aim at attracting more people and tourists to the Kaup Light House, Mr. Jagadeesha said.

Raghupati Bhat, MLA; Preeti Gehlot, CEO of Zilla Panchayat; and other departmental heads were present.