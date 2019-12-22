Malpe Beach Utsav from Dec. 29

The district administration, the Department of Tourism and Malpe Beach Development Committee will be organising the Malpe Beach Utsav — Yuva Sambhrama on Malpe beach from December 29 to 31.

Various cultural programmes, including dance, music, drama, and fireworks display, will be held on the beach during the utsav. The administration is planning to hold a Kaup Lighthouse Festival in either January or February, stated a press release here.